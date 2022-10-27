UrduPoint.com

New UK Prime Minister, European Commission President Discuss Bilateral Relations, Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed prospects for bilateral relations and Ukraine by phone, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister and President von der Leyen agreed that the UK and EU have much in common, not least the challenges we are facing in areas like the economy and climate change," according to the statement.

"They resolved to work closely together to tackle those challenges," it said.

