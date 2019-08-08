UrduPoint.com
New UK Prime Minister Meets With Jordanian King, Thanks Him For Hosting Syrian Refugees

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II in London on Wednesday and thanked him for Jordan's continuous efforts in hosting Syrian refugees, the Downing Street said.

"The Prime Minister met with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan in Downing Street today for talks and a working lunch," the statement read.

The two leaders discussed the bilateral relations and longstanding friendship between the United Kingdom and Jordan, the Downing Street said.

"The leaders also acknowledged Jordan's important role in maintaining regional stability and the Prime Minister thanked the King for the part Jordan continues to play in hosting Syrian refugees," the statement continued.

According to the text, Johnson also welcomed the Jordanian leader's progress in delivering economic reforms and urged continued momentum.

Following the military conflict in Syria, over 5.6 million of its residents had to flee to neighboring countries. According to UN figures, some 662,000 Syrians found refuge in Jordan.

