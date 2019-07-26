New UK Prime Minister Promises to Recruit Additional 20,000 Policemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 20,000 new police offices will be recruited within the next three years, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday

Johnson mentioned his initiative to boost the UK police force on Wednesday in his first speech as head of the government.

"I promised 20,000 extra officers and that recruitment will now start in earnest," Johnson said.

He expressed his desire to recruit that number over the next three years, an effort that will require the government to create a new national policing board.

This body would also be responsible for coordinating responses to the most urgent public security matters.

During recent years, the United Kingdom has seen an increase in violent crimes, especially in major cities like London. The rise in knife attacks has been particularly worrying to many. According to recent sociological surveys, crime has become a major concern for UK citizens, second only to Brexit.