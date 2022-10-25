New UK Prime Minister Sunak to Stick to Tories' 2019 Election Manifesto - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The new UK prime minister and leader of the ruling Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, will return to the party's policies of the 2019 election manifesto, British lawmaker Victoria Atkins said on Tuesday.

Liz Truss, Sunak's predecessor, shifted away from the party's campaign promises, but the new prime minister will not follow suit, according to Atkins.

"Rishi said we will stick to the 2019 manifesto. It is as simple as that," Atkins told the British broadcaster Sky news.

Sunak was elected the head of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday after two other contenders, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had dropped out.

Sunak became the first prime minister appointed by King Charles III and the third UK Prime Minister to hold office this year.

In July, then-leader Johnson announced his intention to step down due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations, and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher whom he vetted. Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, spent only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to mounting criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.