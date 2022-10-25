UrduPoint.com

New UK Prime Minister Sunak To Stick To Tories' 2019 Election Manifesto - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

New UK Prime Minister Sunak to Stick to Tories' 2019 Election Manifesto - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The new UK prime minister and leader of the ruling Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, will return to the party's policies of the 2019 election manifesto, British lawmaker Victoria Atkins said on Tuesday.

Liz Truss, Sunak's predecessor, shifted away from the party's campaign promises, but the new prime minister will not follow suit, according to Atkins.

"Rishi said we will stick to the 2019 manifesto. It is as simple as that," Atkins told the British broadcaster Sky news.

Sunak was elected the head of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday after two other contenders, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had dropped out.

Sunak became the first prime minister appointed by King Charles III and the third UK Prime Minister to hold office this year.

In July, then-leader Johnson announced his intention to step down due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations, and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher whom he vetted. Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, spent only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to mounting criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Victoria United Kingdom July September October 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

1 hour ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

2 hours ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

2 hours ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

2 hours ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.