New UK Prime Minister To Restore Fracking Ban - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Newly elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to return the ban on the extraction of gas by fracking, which was canceled by his predecessor Liz Truss, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the cabinet

The UK halted fracking in the country in November 2019 over seismic risks. In September 2022, Truss's government lifted the existing moratorium on the extraction of shale gas by fracking and reaffirmed intention to issue over 100 licenses for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

During his speech in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Sunak said that he adheres to the promises made in the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto, according to which fracking was banned.

A senior government source confirmed that Truss's decision to allow fracking would be changed, the newspaper said.

Earlier in the month, UK media reported that the UK Labour Party was going to propose to reinstate the fracking ban.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a technique for extracting shale gas and oil by injecting pressurized toxic liquid into the ground. Opponents of hydraulic fracturing argue that the process poses numerous health, safety and environmental risks, including the potential for fracking fluids and waste to leak into municipal water; they are also critical of the large volume of water the process consumes.

