New UK Prime Minister Truss Introduces Strict Dress Code On 10 Downing Street - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Liz Truss, the newly elected Prime Minister of the UK, has insisted on a strict dress code on Downing Street, breaking with Boris Johnson's loose dressing rules, media reported

According to The Telegraph, Truss has ordered her staff members to abide by the dress code, with officials told to wear shirt and ties, which is in contrast to "casual wear and partying" under Boris Johnson. The previous prime minister was famous for the laid-back atmosphere on Downing Street, as well as sloppy dressing.

On Tuesday, Truss became the new Tory head and UK prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson.

During his tenure, Johnson grappled with calls to resign after a series of leaks showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the UK still maintained COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning. Johnson later apologized and said he had paid the fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.

Being under pressure over 'Partygate', Johnson announced his resignation on July 7.

