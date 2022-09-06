UrduPoint.com

New UK Prime Minister Vows Affordable Energy Bills

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 11:10 PM

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, in her first public speech since taking office, promised to ensure that people will not receive "unaffordable" electricity bills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, in her first public speech since taking office, promised to ensure that people will not receive "unaffordable" electricity bills.

"We will get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills," Truss said.

In her speech, Truss also promised to transform the UK into a country with high-paying jobs, safe streets, where everyone has opportunities they deserve. The new prime minister also vowed to tackle health issues, reduce taxes and stimulate investment in the British economy.

On Tuesday, Truss became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party on July 7.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

