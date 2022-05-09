UrduPoint.com

New UK Sanctions Against Russia, Belarus Target $2 Billion Worth of Trade - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The United Kingdom is introducing a new package of sanctions against Russia, as well as Belarus, targeting a total of $2 billion worth of trade, the British government said.

"The UK is today announcing a new package of sanctions on Russia and Belarus targeting £1.7 billion ($2 billion) worth of trade in a move designed to further weaken (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," the British government said in a Sunday statement.

The release specified that the new restrictions will bring the total value of products subjected to full or partial import and export sanctions since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine to more than 4 billion Pounds.

"The new import tariffs will cover £1.4 billion worth of goods - including platinum and palladium," the UK government said, adding that "the planned export bans intend to hit more than £250 million worth of goods in sectors of the Russian economy most dependent on UK goods, targeting key materials such as chemicals, plastics, rubber, and machinery."

