New UK Visa System To Return Control Over Border, Not About Slamming Gates Shut - Johnson

Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The UK's newly-unveiled points-based immigration system is aimed at retaking control over the national border after the departure from the European Union, not about completely shutting the gates, and will still be "humane and sensible," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as the government unveiled the details of the country's post-Brexit system.

Earlier in the day, the Home Office set out operational principles for the new immigration system that is set to transform the way migrants come to the UK for work and requires EU and non-EU migrants to gain 70 points to be allowed to come to the country. In particular, the recent update introduces a health and care visa for doctors and nurses from abroad, providing for fast-track entry and reduced visa fees for healthcare workers.

"Although of course we are going to be taking back control and we are controlling our immigration system we are not going to be simply slamming the gates and stopping anybody anywhere coming into this country," Johnson said.

According to the prime minister, the new scheme will encourage more people coming in to work in the UK social care system, noting "huge numbers of people registering for their right to remain."

The proposed points-based system echoes Australia's immigration scheme and is aimed at controlling immigration numbers while remaining open to "vital" professionals, like nurses and doctors, given the UK health system is currently experiencing a serious staffing shortage.

