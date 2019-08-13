UrduPoint.com
New UKIP Leader Says UK Should Mull Over Limiting Koran Distribution In Public

Tue 13th August 2019 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The newly elected UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader, Richard Braine, believes that the United Kingdom should "look into" possibility of limiting distribution of the Koran, the Islamic holy book, in public, as terrorists could be inspired to commit violent acts by the scripture.

"We need to look into whether it's illegal to do so because we do have laws against incitement to violence, so we should look into that. I understand there's something like a 100-year threshold where, if a work is more than 100 years old, it isn't subject to incitement laws. But I think that's worth looking at because there's no question that some people who commit violence are motivated by the scripture," Braine said in an interview with Sky news.

At the same time, Braine stressed that the Koran should not necessarily be banned completely. According to the UKIP leader, the UK government needs to analyze whether terrorists are encouraged to commit violent attacks by the holy book and to find a solution "to stop people just answering the demands or the commands to go and be violent."

Over the past few years, the terror threat in the United Kingdom has remained high against the backdrop of several deadly terrorist acts, such as the attack on London Bridge, Manchester Arena, Finsbury Park Mosque, and Westminster Bridge.

