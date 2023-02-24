New Ukraine Aid Package Includes HIMARS Ammo, Switchblade Drones - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The newly announced $2 billion military assistance package for Ukraine includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Switchblade 600 drones, among other weaponry, the Pentagon said.

"Capabilities in this security assistance package include: Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Additional 155mm artillery rounds, Munitions for laser-guided rocket systems, Switchblade 600 UAS," the Pentagon said in a press release.

The package also includes counter-drone and electronic warfare detection equipment, mine clearing equipment, secure communications, support equipment, and surveillance drones, according to the release.