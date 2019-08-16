MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Ukrainian lawmaker Irina Vereshchuk from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People Party, which has gained enough votes during snap parliamentary elections in July to form a government without a coalition, said on Thursday that the parliament would adopt a new law on opposition.

"There will be a law on opposition. We must adopt it for our own sake. Our as not in Servant of the People party but us all. Society demands to clearly distinguish who is opposition in this country and, most importantly, what responsibilities they bear. For there is not only obligations, not only rights, but also responsibility. It [responsibility] must be clear to all of us as well," Vereshchuk told the NewsOne local broadcaster.

Opposition law is long due in Ukraine, and the previous parliament convocation institutionally deadlocked itself by failing to adopt such a law, she added.

On July 21, Ukraine had snap parliamentary elections, in which Servant of the People Party won 43.1 percent of the vote, allowing it to form a government without a coalition.

The Opposition Platform ” For Life party came second with 13.05 percent of the vote, followed by former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party with 8.18 percent, former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.1 percent and the Voice party, led by famous Ukrainian musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, with 5.82 percent.

Of 450 available seats in Ukraine's legislature, the Verkhovna Rada, Zelenskyy's party took 226 mandates and won the right to pass bills without a necessity to consult with other fractions.