UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Ukrainian Prime Minister Wants To Re-Appoint Ministers Of Interior, Finance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:37 PM

New Ukrainian Prime Minister Wants to Re-Appoint Ministers of Interior, Finance

New Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk proposed on Thursday to re-appoint Arsen Avakov as the interior minister and Oksana Markarova as the minister of finance

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) New Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk proposed on Thursday to re-appoint Arsen Avakov as the interior minister and Oksana Markarova as the minister of finance.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian parliament elected Honcharuk as the country's prime minister, as 290 lawmakers voted for him, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

"I propose to appoint Oksana Markarova as the minister of finance ... Arsen Avakov - a man who has done a lot to preserve Ukraine in its current borders - as the interior minister," Honcharuk said, addressing the parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Interior Minister Parliament Man

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Mayor of Moscow discuss bolstering ..

26 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Temporarily Bans Controlled Bur ..

4 minutes ago

Indian fascist control on nuke a threat to world p ..

4 minutes ago

Last Two Orcas From 'Whale Jail' Move Toward Sakha ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Imran Khan discuss consolidatin ..

41 minutes ago

US Defense Department Supports Continuing Military ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.