New Ukrainian Prime Minister Wants To Re-Appoint Ministers Of Interior, Finance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:37 PM
New Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk proposed on Thursday to re-appoint Arsen Avakov as the interior minister and Oksana Markarova as the minister of finance
Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian parliament elected Honcharuk as the country's prime minister, as 290 lawmakers voted for him, with the required minimum of 226 votes.
"I propose to appoint Oksana Markarova as the minister of finance ... Arsen Avakov - a man who has done a lot to preserve Ukraine in its current borders - as the interior minister," Honcharuk said, addressing the parliament.