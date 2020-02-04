New UN Counter-Terrorism Strategy To Be Drafted By End Of June - Under-Secretary-General
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:40 AM
UN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) A new UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy will be drafted by the end of June, UN Counter-Terrorism Office Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov told Sputnik.
"We are now beginning a biennial review of the counter-terrorism strategy. The review will result in an updated UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy," Voronkov said.
"The strategy will be updated by the end of June, the work has already begun," he said.