New UN Counter-Terrorism Strategy To Be Drafted By End Of June - Under-Secretary-General

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:40 AM

New UN Counter-Terrorism Strategy to Be Drafted by End of June - Under-Secretary-General

UN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) A new UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy will be drafted by the end of June, UN Counter-Terrorism Office Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov told Sputnik.

"We are now beginning a biennial review of the counter-terrorism strategy. The review will result in an updated UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy," Voronkov said.

"The strategy will be updated by the end of June, the work has already begun," he said.

