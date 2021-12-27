New UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence

The new United Nations special envoy to Myanmar on Monday said she was "deeply concerned" by escalating violence in the country and called for a new year ceasefire between the military and its opponents

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 )

Special envoy Noeleen Heyzer "is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of violence in Kayin State and other parts of Myanmar," she said in her first statement since she was appointed in October.