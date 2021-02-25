UrduPoint.com
New UNFPA Goodwill Envoy Vodianova Plans To Travel To Fight Stigma About Women's Health

New UNFPA Goodwill Envoy Vodianova Plans to Travel to Fight Stigma About Women's Health

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova, who has been appointed UN Population Fund Goodwill Ambassador, said she aims to travel to countries across the globe to combat the stigma surrounding women's and girls' health and bodies.

"It's such an honor for me to become a goodwill ambassador for UNFPA," Vodianova said in a press conference following her appointment on Wednesday.

"As soon as the [COVID-19 situation permits], I'm hoping to travel and to visit some places and speak to women and girls and explain to them how precious their bodies [are] and in spite of the cultural and religious pressure that they have, it's their right to know better their bodies and to protect themselves," she said.

In her trips, Vodianova said she will be tackling the "myths and taboos" about women's sexual and reproductive health that in some parts of the world exclude them from society.

Inspired by her sister, who was born with cerebral palsy and autism, Vodianova said she will put particular focus on the issue of discrimination against women with disabilities who are often denied access to health services because of both their gender and disability.

"Double discrimination also has a direct effect on health of women with disabilities, and, especially with intellectual disabilities, like my sister, are often denied access to health care services and information," she pointed out.

Vodianova has been collaborating with the UNFPA office in Eastern Europe for three years. Together with the agency, the supermodel launched an initiative called "Let's Talk," seeking to dismantle taboos about women reproduction and advance their rights.

