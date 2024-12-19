New UNMOGP Chief Meets Ambassador Munir Akram Before Heading To Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 10:50 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The newly appointed head of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), Major-General Ramon Guardado Sanchez, Wednesday called on Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, at the Pakistan Mission to the world body in New York.
The UNMOGIP chief met Ambassador Akram before his departure for Pakistan to take up his new assignment, discussing with him his group's mandate, as well as other logistical and operational details.
UNMOGIP, one of the oldest UN mission, was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.
The group, based in Rawalpindi, is composed of 44 military observers and 75 international civilian personnel.
Ambassador Akram expressed his best wishes to General Guardado, who hails from Mexico, on his appointment as UNMOGIP's chief.
Gen. Guardado, who succeeds Rear Admiral Guillermo Rios of Argentina, has had a long and distinguished career in the Mexican Army..
