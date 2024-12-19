Open Menu

New UNMOGP Chief Meets Ambassador Munir Akram Before Heading To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 10:50 AM

New UNMOGP chief meets Ambassador Munir Akram before heading to Pakistan

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The newly appointed head of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), Major-General Ramon Guardado Sanchez, Wednesday called on Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, at the Pakistan Mission to the world body in New York.

The UNMOGIP chief met Ambassador Akram before his departure for Pakistan to take up his new assignment, discussing with him his group's mandate, as well as other logistical and operational details.

UNMOGIP, one of the oldest UN mission, was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The group, based in Rawalpindi, is composed of 44 military observers and 75 international civilian personnel.

Ambassador Akram expressed his best wishes to General Guardado, who hails from Mexico, on his appointment as UNMOGIP's chief.

Gen. Guardado, who succeeds Rear Admiral Guillermo Rios of Argentina, has had a long and distinguished career in the Mexican Army..

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army United Nations Jammu Rawalpindi New York Argentina Mexico January From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

2 hours ago
 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

9 hours ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

9 hours ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

9 hours ago
 ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

9 hours ago
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 prop ..

ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects

10 hours ago
 Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental C ..

Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup

10 hours ago
 DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $ ..

DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal

10 hours ago
 CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percen ..

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

10 hours ago
 'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence ..

'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World