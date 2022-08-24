New US $2.98Bln Package for Ukraine Includes 6 NASAMS Systems, 'Vampire' Drones - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The new US $2.98 billion package of military aid for Ukraine includes six NASAMS air defense systems and "Vampire" drone systems, a Bloomberg reporter said on Wednesday.

In July, the Biden administration committed two NASAMS systems for Ukraine as part of an $800 million military aid package.

Earlier in August, the Pentagon said that the two systems will be delivered to Ukraine in 2-3 months.

NASAMS is a short-to-medium-range ground-based air defense system that can defend against drones, helicopters, cruise missiles, and aircraft.