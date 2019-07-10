New US $2Bln Arms Sale to Taiwan Designed to Counter China - Ex-Pentagon Official

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The more than $2 billion US arms sale to Taiwan announced on Monday is meant to counter the growing Chinese military threat to the island nation, retired Department of Defense analyst and former US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Department of State approved a potential military sale to Taiwan worth $2.2 billion that includes 100 M1A2T Abrams tanks and Stinger missiles.

The State Department said on Tuesday that the deal was meant to "promote peace" in the region and that Washington's China policy has not changed.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the US move violated international law.

Kwiatkowski confirmed that the deal would significantly alter the military balance between Taiwan and the Mainland, boosting the offshore island's capability to militarily defend itself against a direct invasion.

"This sale would upgrade the island's last ditch ability to repel, for a limited amount of time, a physical invasion, from sea and air, presumably from China," Kwiatkowski said.

Taipei's eagerness to acquire the weapons and Washington's willingness to supply confirmed the rising relative power of China in the region, rather than that of Taiwan, Kwiatkowski pointed out.

"These items do speak to growing Taiwanese fears of Chinese control of the entire region and possibly a growing national siege mentality," she said.

However, supplying the weapons also ran the risk that it could encourage some Taiwanese officials or military leaders into unrealistic imagining that they could take over the mainland someday, Kwiatkowski cautioned.

"There is a curious possibility that tanks and Stinger missiles could be used offensively, in a dream of a Taiwanese-led reunification of China, and I'm quite sure some retro-obsessed and future trend identifying politicians on both sides of the strait have considered this," she said.

Kwiatkowski emphasized that despite the $2.2 billion pay tag, the scale of the new arms sale was not a huge or significant one in US terms.

"Looking at sales trends, this is not a huge deal for General Dynamics/Raytheon defense conglomerate, really just routine Congressional work on behalf of the industry," she said.

The weapons involved could also be seen as unnecessary or surplus to Taiwan's actual requirements, Kwiatkowski noted.

"The type of weaponry in this sale, while useful in some ways, is symbolic of two things: buying things you don't really need in order to be a good ally to the US, and military arms saturation in Taiwan," she said.

It was unrealistic to anticipate that Beijing needed to resort to a literal physical invasion of the island in the foreseeable future, Kwiatkowski pointed out.

"If these kinds of weapons were going to be used as designed in Taiwan, it would mean the island is physically repelling a determined Chinese naval and air invasion, and that is not how Taiwan will be reabsorbed into China, if it ever is," she said.

Stinger missiles and to a lesser extent Abrams main battle tanks could find other uses in Taiwan, and in third markets, Kwiatkowski acknowledged.

However, "I'm sure the US Congress forbids that and Taiwan doesn't intend it," she said.

The deal appeared to have been driven primarily by the need for US defense contractors to keep on making their routine profits and Taiwan's willingness to offer support to "a bloated and clumsy US defense industry soon to be on life support" in a changing world, Kwiatkowski concluded.