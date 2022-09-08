UrduPoint.com

New US $675Mln Military Aid For Kiev Includes Himars Ammunition, 105mm Howitzers -Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 07:33 PM

The new US $675 million package of defense assistance for Ukraine includes HIMARS ammunition, four 105mm Howitzers and high-speed anti-radiation missiles, the Pentagon announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The new US $675 million package of defense assistance for Ukraine includes HIMARS ammunition, four 105mm Howitzers and high-speed anti-radiation missiles, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

"Capabilities in this package include: Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); Four 105mm Howitzers and 36,000 105mm artillery rounds; Additional High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARM)," the statement said.

Ukraine will also receive 100 Armored High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV), 1.5 million rounds of small arms ammunition, more than 5,000 anti-armor systems, 1,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems, additional grenade launchers and small arms, 50 armored medical treatment vehicles, as well as night vision devices and other field equipment.

