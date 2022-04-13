UrduPoint.com

New US Aid For Ukraine Includes Helicopters, Armored Vehicles, Artillery Systems - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 11:57 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The new US security aid for Ukraine includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers, and helicopters, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the president informed Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US will provide an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine.

"This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine. These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters. In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our Allies and partners around the world," Biden said in a statement.

