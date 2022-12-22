New US Aid for Ukraine Includes One Patriot Battery, HIMARS Ammo, HARMs - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The newly-announced $1.85 billion US security assistance package for Ukraine includes one Patriot air defense system, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs), among other military equipment, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"Capabilities in this package include: One Patriot air defense battery and munitions; additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs)," the Pentagon said in a press release.

The package also provides 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, mortar systems and ammunition, armored vehicles, small arms, explosives, among other items, according to the press release.