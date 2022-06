New US Aid Package for Ukraine Includes 1,000 Javelin Missiles, 50 Command Launch Units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The latest US military aid package for Ukraine includes 1,000 anti-tank Javelin missiles, 50 command launch units and 4 Mi-17 helicopters, Todd Breasseale, deputy assistant to the US Defense Secretary, announced on Wednesday.

"Capabilities in this package include: High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition; five counter-artillery radars; two air surveillance radars; 1,000 Javelins and 50 Command Launch Units; 6,000 anti-armor weapons, 15,000 155mm artillery rounds; four Mi-17 helicopters; 15 tactical vehicles; spare parts and equipment," Breasseale said.