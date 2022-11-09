New US Air Force Battle Command System Completes Army Assessment - Northrop Grumman

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Northrop Grumman's Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) has completed its final assessment in an operational test and evaluation, the company announced in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation's IBCS completed the final, demanding assessment, during its recent operational test and evaluation," the release said on Tuesday.

Completion of the operational test and evaluation is the last major test event before the US Army makes the decision to move the program from low rate initial production to full rate production, allowing IBCS to be fielded around the world, the release said.

"Beginning in January, at White Sands Missile Range (WSMR), New Mexico, IBCS began a series of operational flight tests. Throughout the ten-month period, soldiers operated IBCS in complex test environments encompassing a broad spectrum of attack and defense scenarios under realistic operating conditions," the release added.

Across two operation flight tests at the White Sands Missile Range, IBCS detected, tracked and intercept threats that included: a high-speed, high-performance tactical ballistic missile and two cruise missile surrogates during a stressing electronic attack, according to the release.

