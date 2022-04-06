UrduPoint.com

New US Air Force One Under Development Narrowly Escaped Damage In Boeing Mishap - Reports

April 06, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) One of the new Air Force One jets under development narrowly escaped being damaged in a mishap at a Boeing factory earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report said Boeing crews at a factory in the state of Texas made two attempts to shift the weight of one of the aircraft to jacks from a scaffold-like structure but the weight on some of the jacks exceeded the limit the devices were designed to carry.

The Boeing employee overseeing the task was not qualified for the work, crews did not follow the procedures for executing such a task, and one employee involved in the operation failed a drug test after the incident, according to the newspaper.

Boeing and the Pentagon are in the middle of negotiations over the timeline for the delivery of the two new Air Force One jets valued at $3.9 billion, the report said. The Boeing jets were originally scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2024, but the US Air Force expects them to arrive 24 months late, the report said.

