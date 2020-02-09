UrduPoint.com
New US Ambassador Could Ask Washington To Drop Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Russian Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan could advise to Washington to abandon sanctions against Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a gesture of goodwill, Alexei Pushkov, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house, said on Sunday.

On Saturday, in an interview with Russian RBC tv channel, Sullivan claimed that his priority was to provide an open and transparent dialogue between Russia and the United States.

"New US Ambassador to Moscow Sullivan has called improvement of the [US] relations with Russia his priority .

.. For starters, he could suggest to Washington to give up sanctions against Nord Stream 2. This would be a good test. Words sound cheap unless they are backed by actions," Pushkov tweeted.

The US Senate confirmed Sullivan as an ambassador on December 12 and sworn in by State Secretary Mike Pompeo on December 23. Sullivan is succeeding Jon Huntsman, who served as ambassador from October 2017 to October 2019.

On December 20, US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 defense budget, which included sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines.

