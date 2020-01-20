New US Ambassador Says Looking Forward to Working With Moscow on Afghanistan, North Korea

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) John Sullivan, the newly appointed US ambassador to Russia, on Monday promised to work with the Russian authorities on several important issues, such as Korean denuclearization and the Afghan peace process.

In a video posted on the Embassy's Facebook page, the ambassador alluded to his previous experience as US deputy secretary of state, which involved him facilitating cooperation between Washington and Moscow in strategic security and the fight against terrorism.

"There are other areas where our two countries must continue to cooperate: the Arctic, exploring space, finding a peaceful solution in Afghanistan, and denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

As ambassador, I look forward to working with the Russian government on these and other important matters, where we have shared interests," he said.

He also expressed his eagerness to use his position to learn more about Russia, its people and culture.

The US Senate confirmed Sullivan as ambassador on December 12 and sworn in by State Secretary Mike Pompeo on December 23. Sullivan is succeeding Jon Huntsman, who served as ambassador from October 2017 to October 2019.