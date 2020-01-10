UrduPoint.com
New US Ambassador To Arrive In Russia In January - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:23 PM

New US Ambassador to Arrive in Russia in January - Ryabkov

New US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will arrive in Moscow later in January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) New US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will arrive in Moscow later in January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"He will definitely appear before the end of January," Ryabkov told journalists after taking part in the latest round of the Russian-Japanese Strategic Dialogue.

On December 12, the US Senate approved Sullivan, who was the US deputy secretary of state at the time, as the ambassador in Moscow. He was sworn in by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on December 23.

