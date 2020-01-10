UrduPoint.com
New US Ambassador To Arrive In Russia On January 16 - US Embassy

Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:53 PM

New US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will arrive in Moscow on January 16, US Embassy spokesperson Rebecca Ross told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) New US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will arrive in Moscow on January 16, US Embassy spokesperson Rebecca Ross told Sputnik on Friday.

On December 12, the US Senate approved Sullivan, who was the US deputy secretary of state at the time, as the ambassador in Moscow.

He was sworn in by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on December 23.

Before Sullivan, the head of the American diplomatic mission in Moscow was John Huntsman.

