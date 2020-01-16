New US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan Arrives in Moscow - US Embassy

New US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has arrived in Moscow, US Embassy spokesperson Rebecca Ross confirmed to RIA Novosti on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) New US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has arrived in Moscow, US Embassy spokesperson Rebecca Ross confirmed to RIA Novosti on Thursday.

On December 12, the US Senate approved Sullivan, who was the US deputy secretary of state at the time, as the ambassador in Moscow. He was sworn in by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on December 23.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry described Sullivan as a "highly professional, experienced diplomat" and added that Moscow was looking forward to cooperating with him.

The US diplomatic mission, in turn, said that the new ambassador hoped to improve bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation between the two countries on a number of international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Before Sullivan, the head of the American diplomatic mission in Moscow was Jon Huntsman, serving from October 2017 to October 3, 2019.