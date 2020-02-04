New US Ambassador to Russia to Present Credentials to Putin on Wednesday

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, along with several other ambassadors, will present his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 5, the Kremlin's press service said Tuesday

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday in Moscow.

On December 12, the US Senate approved Sullivan, who was the US deputy secretary of state at the time, as the ambassador in Moscow. He was sworn in by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on December 23.