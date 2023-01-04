New US Ambassador To Russia Tracy To Begin Work In Moscow In 'Coming Days' - State Dept.
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 02:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The new US Ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, will start working in Moscow in the coming days, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.
"We look forward to having her in place. I know that in the coming days she will have an opportunity to settle in in Moscow," Price said during a press briefing.