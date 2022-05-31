UrduPoint.com

New US Ambassador To Ukraine Bridget Brink Arrives In Kiev - Embassy

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Recently appointed US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink arrived in Kiev on May 29, the embassy said on Monday.

"Ambassador Brink was nominated by (US) President Biden Joe Biden to be US Ambassador to Ukraine on April 25, 2022, confirmed unanimously by the US Senate on May 18, 2022, and arrived in Kyiv on May 29, 2022," the embassy said on its website.

Before her appointment, Brink served as US Ambassador to Slovakia from August 15, 2019. Previously, she was also Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the Department of State in 2015-2018, served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassies in Uzbekistan in 2014-2015 and in Georgia in 2011-2014.

More Stories From World

