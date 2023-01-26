- Home
New US Ambassador Tracy Is In Russia - Embassy
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 05:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) New US Ambassador Lynne Tracy has arrived in Moscow, the US Embassy said in a Twitter post.
"Welcome back to Russia, Ambassador Tracy!" the embassy said in Russian.
