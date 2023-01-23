New US Ambassador Tracy to Arrive in Moscow in Coming Days - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) New US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy will arrive in Moscow in the coming days, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"(The new ambassador will arrive) in the coming days," Ryabkov told reporters.

Discussion of problematic issues between Russia and the United States, including on the work of diplomatic missions, will continue under the new ambassador in Moscow, the diplomat added.