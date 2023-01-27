New US Ambassador Tracy Will Hold Meeting At Russian Foreign Ministry Next Week - Embassy
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 02:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti on Friday that new US Ambassador Lynne Tracy will hold a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry next week.
On Thursday, the US Embassy said that Tracy arrived in Moscow.
The meeting in the ministry is scheduled in the period from Monday to Thursday, the embassy representative said.