New US Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Push Back' Prospects for Constructive Interaction - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The new sanctions the United States has imposed on Russia increasingly "push back" the prospects for a constructive interaction between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Monday.

"Such actions of Washington by contrast increasingly push back the prospects for any constructive interaction," Antonov said.