New US Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Push Back' Prospects For Constructive Interaction - Antonov

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

The new sanctions the United States has imposed on Russia increasingly "push back" the prospects for a constructive interaction between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Monday

"Such actions of Washington by contrast increasingly push back the prospects for any constructive interaction," Antonov said.

