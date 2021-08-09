New US Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Push Back' Prospects for Constructive Interaction - Antonov

- Home
Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The new sanctions the United States has imposed on Russia increasingly "push back" the prospects for a constructive interaction between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Monday.
"Such actions of Washington by contrast increasingly push back the prospects for any constructive interaction," Antonov said.