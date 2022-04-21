New US Army 6.8mm Sig Sauer Automatic Rifle Marks 'Revolutionary ' Advance - General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The US army's new Sig Sauer automatic rifle and new caliber of ammunition developed in only two and a quarter years marks a "revolutionary" advance for infantry combat forces, Joint Program for Armaments and Ammunition Director Brig. Gen. William Boruff said on Wednesday.

"(We have) a new automatic rifle and a new caliber of ammunition for the first time in 65 years: This is revolutionary," Boruff told a Pentagon press conference. "We arrived at this point in 27 months."

The Army announced late on Tuesday that the contract for the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) would go to Sig Sauer.

The gun will come in regular rifle and automatic rifle variants and both will fire a new more lethal 6.8mm caliber ammunition, instead of the 5.56mm ammunition that has been the standard for 65 years, Boruff said.

"The capability increase that these weapons provide over the M4 and the M249 is what's really exciting. It's significant," Program Executive Office Soldier Project Manager for Soldier Lethality Col. Scott Madore told the press conference.

The first quarter of the contract's $20 million will go to expanding production, Lethality Cross Functional Team Director Brig. Gen. Larry Burris told Wednesday's press conference.