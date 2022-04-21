UrduPoint.com

New US Army 6.8mm Sig Sauer Automatic Rifle Marks 'Revolutionary ' Advance - General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 12:50 AM

New US Army 6.8mm Sig Sauer Automatic Rifle Marks 'Revolutionary ' Advance - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The US army's new Sig Sauer automatic rifle and new caliber of ammunition developed in only two and a quarter years marks a "revolutionary" advance for infantry combat forces, Joint Program for Armaments and Ammunition Director Brig. Gen. William Boruff said on Wednesday.

"(We have) a new automatic rifle and a new caliber of ammunition for the first time in 65 years: This is revolutionary," Boruff told a Pentagon press conference. "We arrived at this point in 27 months."

The Army announced late on Tuesday that the contract for the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) would go to Sig Sauer.

The gun will come in regular rifle and automatic rifle variants and both will fire a new more lethal 6.8mm caliber ammunition, instead of the 5.56mm ammunition that has been the standard for 65 years, Boruff said.

"The capability increase that these weapons provide over the M4 and the M249 is what's really exciting. It's significant," Program Executive Office Soldier Project Manager for Soldier Lethality Col. Scott Madore told the press conference.

The first quarter of the contract's $20 million will go to expanding production, Lethality Cross Functional Team Director Brig. Gen. Larry Burris told Wednesday's press conference.

Related Topics

Fire Army Pentagon Million Weapon

Recent Stories

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Compan ..

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - ..

8 minutes ago
 New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, ..

New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury De ..

8 minutes ago
 US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationa ..

US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dep ..

1 hour ago
 Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK author ..

Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

1 hour ago
 Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over ..

Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over Russia's Participation - State ..

1 hour ago
 Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Re ..

Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Recovery Program for Ukrainian T ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.