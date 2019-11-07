New US ATHENA Laser Shoots Down Multiple Drones in Firing Range Test - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The new Advanced Test High Energy Asset (ATHENA) laser weapon system successfully destroyed a number of fixed wings and rotary unmanned aerial vehicles in a test, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Thursday.

"Lockheed Martin recently demonstrated their laser weapon system for the US Air Force at a government test range at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where the system successfully engaged and shot down multiple fixed wing and rotary drones," the release said.

Lockheed Martin explained the ATHENA operated in a fully-netted engagement environment with a government command and control system and radar sensor.

"[T]his type of laser weapon solution is essential for deterring unmanned vehicle type threats... ATHENA has evolved to ensure integration and agility are key and it remains an affordable capability for the warfighter," Lockheed Martin Missile Defense Programs Vice President Sarah Reeves said in the release.

The radar track was provided to airmen who operated ATHENA through cues from the command and control system, then ATHENA's beam director slewed, acquired, tracked and defeated the drone with a high-energy laser, the release said.