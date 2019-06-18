UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Bill Seeks To Modernize NATO Members' Forces, Reduce Reliance On Russian Equipment

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

New US Bill Seeks to Modernize NATO Members' Forces, Reduce Reliance on Russian Equipment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) US lawmakers on Monday introduced new legislation - the NATO Defense Financing Act - to help update the military forces of NATO members who joined the alliance after 1999 and reduce their dependence on Russian equipment.

"[T]he President... is authorized - (1) to make direct loans under section 23 of the Arms Export Control Act (22 U.S.C. 2763) to member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that joined after March 1, 1999... and (2) to charge fees for such loans under paragraph (1), which shall be collected from borrowers in accordance with section 502(7) of the Congressional Budget Act of 1974, and which may be used to cover the costs of such loans as defined in section 502 of the Congressional Budget Act of 1974," the bill said.

The bill explained that some NATO member states continue to use Soviet-era military equipment that is outdated and unable to effectively integrate and operate jointly with US military forces thereby decreasing NATO combat effectiveness and placing additional strain on the US military.

"Some NATO allies are compelled to buy spare parts and services from Russian providers to keep their Soviet-designed equipment functional. These NATO allies desire to operate modern Western military equipment, but have limited financial resources available to purchase expensive new equipment," the bill said.

The United States does provide some military equipment to NATO allies through the foreign military financing program and other grant assistance, but that assistance is insufficient to meet allies' needs, the bill said.

To supplement existing grant assistance, providing foreign military financing loans to allies - at rates competitive with those already available on commercial markets - is necessary to purchase NATO interoperable military equipment and support the allies' modernization requirements, the bill added.

Loans received by the countries will have to be repaid within 12 years, according to the bill.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Budget Buy Alliance United States March May Market From

Recent Stories

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

22 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

2 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

2 hours ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

1 hour ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

2 hours ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.