New US Bill Would Sanction, Cut Foreign Aid for Abuses on Journalists - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) A proposed new bill would impose targeted sanctions, restrict foreign aid and encourage improved reporting on human rights abuses committed against journalists, Congressman Adam Schiff said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, Representative Adam Schiff introduced the Jamal Khashoggi Press Freedom Accountability Act to ensure that the United States holds accountable those who commit extrajudicial killings and other gross violations of human rights against journalists," the release said.

The proposed bill would bar US foreign assistance to government entities and levy targeted sanctions against individuals who had carried out human rights violations against journalists.

It would also require the Department of State to document online harassment and electronic surveillance of journalists in its Human Rights Reports, the release said.

"A free and independent media is essential for a free society, and the United States must stand with journalists around the world who risk their lives to expose corruption, express independent and critical voices, and tell the difficult stories that must be told," Schiff said in the release.

Sixteen other members of Congress, all Democrats, co-sponsored the legislation and it is also supported by Reporters Without Borders, PEN America, the Project on middle East Democracy (POMED), Freedom House, and the Committee to Protect Journalists, Schiff's release said.