UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Bill Would Sanction, Cut Foreign Aid For Abuses On Journalists - Congressman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

New US Bill Would Sanction, Cut Foreign Aid for Abuses on Journalists - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) A proposed new bill would impose targeted sanctions, restrict foreign aid and encourage improved reporting on human rights abuses committed against journalists, Congressman Adam Schiff said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, Representative Adam Schiff introduced the Jamal Khashoggi Press Freedom Accountability Act to ensure that the United States holds accountable those who commit extrajudicial killings and other gross violations of human rights against journalists," the release said.

The proposed bill would bar US foreign assistance to government entities and levy targeted sanctions against individuals who had carried out human rights violations against journalists.

It would also require the Department of State to document online harassment and electronic surveillance of journalists in its Human Rights Reports, the release said.

"A free and independent media is essential for a free society, and the United States must stand with journalists around the world who risk their lives to expose corruption, express independent and critical voices, and tell the difficult stories that must be told," Schiff said in the release.

Sixteen other members of Congress, all Democrats, co-sponsored the legislation and it is also supported by Reporters Without Borders, PEN America, the Project on middle East Democracy (POMED), Freedom House, and the Committee to Protect Journalists, Schiff's release said.

Related Topics

Corruption World Democracy United States Middle East Peruvian Nuevo Sol Democrats Congress Media All Government Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

13 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

43 minutes ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

1 hour ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

1 hour ago

Democrats Urge Biden to Cancel $50,000 Per Student ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.