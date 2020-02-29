New US Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Santa Clara, California - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) A new case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Santa Clara County in northern California, the Washington Post reported.

The recipient was described as being 65 years old and the case was reported 90 miles away from where another case was confirmed in a woman Solano County Wednesday, the report said on Friday. There was no indication of contract between the two, the report said.