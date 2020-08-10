New US Coronavirus Relief Bill Could Be Done This Week If Reached Deal 'Fair' - Mnuchin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Republican lawmakers aligned to President Donald Trump could agree to a new coronavirus relief bill this week with their Democrat rivals in Congress if the deal is fair, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

"If we can get a fair deal, we'll do it this week," Mnuchin told CNBC. "If they're reasonable, we can get deals done. If they're going to be unreasonable, we're not going to get a deal done."

Mnuchin said Democrats and the Republicans need to come together, as they have done in the recent past.

"The good news is that those programs worked [but] there is much more diversity of ideas.

We're not nearly in the same emergency that we were the last time, but you still have more work to do and that's why we need to pass legislation," he said.

Mnuchin's comments came after Trump signed four executive orders over the weekend to extend unemployment and other benefits. Trump signed the orders after two weeks of negotiations in Congress ended in a stalemate.

Congress has so far passed four phases of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) that have approved roughly $3 trillion in grants and loans to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens.