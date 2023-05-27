UrduPoint.com

New US Cyber Strategy Partially Informed By Conflict In Ukraine - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2023 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The US Defense Department's new 2023 cyber strategy is partially informed by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and defines the ways in which the US military will act in cyberspace amid an increased number of threats.

"(The 2023 Department of Defense Cyber Strategy) is further informed by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which has demonstrated how cyber capabilities may be used in a large-scale conventional conflict," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

The new strategy is focused on maximizing the Defense Department's cyber capabilities to support integrated deterrence coupled with other elements of national power and will also campaign throughout cyberspace to reinforce deterrence and frustrate adversaries, the release said.

The strategy defines China as being the "pacing challenge in the cyber domain" due to the fact that Beijing has allegedly made significant investments in military cyber capabilities and empowered a number of proxy organizations to pursue malicious cyber activities against the United States, the release said.

Russia is mentioned in the document as a country that allegedly poses an acute threat in cyberspace, the release added.

Earlier this week, the Defense Department shared with Congress the classified version of its new cyber strategy, according to the release.

