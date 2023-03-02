New US Cybersecurity Strategy Sees China as 'Broadest, Most Active Threat' - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The new US cybersecurity strategy under the Biden administration views China as the "broadest" and "most active" threat to the United States, the White House said.

"The People's Republic of China (PRC) now presents the broadest, most active and most persistent threat to both government and private sector networks and is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do so," the White House said in a press release.

China has expanded cyber operations over the past decade beyond intellectual property theft to become the United States' most advanced strategic competitor with the capacity to threaten US interests and dominate emerging technologies critical to global development, the release said.

"Having successfully harnessed the internet as the backbone of its surveillance state and influence capabilities, the PRC is exporting its vision of digital authoritarianism, striving to shape the global Internet in its image and imperiling human rights beyond its borders," the release added.