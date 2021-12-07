UrduPoint.com

New US Defense Bill Includes $4Bln For European Deterrence Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

New US Defense Bill Includes $4Bln for European Deterrence Initiative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The 2022 US defense spending bill includes $4 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative, which is used to support efforts to deter Russia's activities in Europe, according to the document released on Tuesday.

"Includes a total $4 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI) and additional investments for EDI purposes, an estimated increase of at least $569.8 million above the Budget Request of $3.43 billion, to support deterrence in Europe," the document said.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Budget Billion Million

