UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Defense Policy Bill To Include Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

New US Defense Policy Bill to Include Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) US lawmakers will include sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline in the new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that will target insurance companies and ship vessels facilitating the construction of the project, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing two congressional aides.

The sanctions will target ships laying pipelines or moving rock formations on the sea bed and insurance companies backing the construction and certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Denmark, the report said.

About 120 companies from more than 12 European counties would be affected by the US sanctions, the report said citing Nord Stream 2 spokesperson Jens Mueller.

The intent of the sanctions is to prevent Russian energy giant Gazprom from completing the last 99-mile stretch of pipeline in Danish waters.

US Congress is expected to pass the bipartisan legislation before the end of the year and have the US president immediately sign the bill into law.

In October, the US State Department broadened the scope of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2, enabling Washington to target companies that provide services or funding to vessels working on the project.

Russia has criticized the United States for imposing yet another set of sanctions against Nord Stream 2, saying the sanctions exemplify Washington's desire for unfair competition.

The US sanctions resulted in Swiss constructor Allseas, which participated in laying the pipeline in the Baltic Sea, to suspend its work in late December.

In January, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should be completed as expected.

Related Topics

Russia Washington German Nord United States Denmark Angela Merkel January October December Congress Gas From

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi visits new refuelling, shipping po ..

1 minute ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021 and NAVDE ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Tram lifts 32 mn riders in 6 years of operat ..

16 minutes ago

FCA launches 4 initiatives for societal structure

1 hour ago

UNFPA, FOCP join to reduce cervical cancer burden ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Digital School to pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.