New US Defense Policy Bill to Include Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) US lawmakers will include sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline in the new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that will target insurance companies and ship vessels facilitating the construction of the project, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing two congressional aides.

The sanctions will target ships laying pipelines or moving rock formations on the sea bed and insurance companies backing the construction and certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Denmark, the report said.

About 120 companies from more than 12 European counties would be affected by the US sanctions, the report said citing Nord Stream 2 spokesperson Jens Mueller.

The intent of the sanctions is to prevent Russian energy giant Gazprom from completing the last 99-mile stretch of pipeline in Danish waters.

US Congress is expected to pass the bipartisan legislation before the end of the year and have the US president immediately sign the bill into law.

In October, the US State Department broadened the scope of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2, enabling Washington to target companies that provide services or funding to vessels working on the project.

Russia has criticized the United States for imposing yet another set of sanctions against Nord Stream 2, saying the sanctions exemplify Washington's desire for unfair competition.

The US sanctions resulted in Swiss constructor Allseas, which participated in laying the pipeline in the Baltic Sea, to suspend its work in late December.

In January, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should be completed as expected.