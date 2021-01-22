UrduPoint.com
New US Defense Secretary, NATO Chief To Speak By Phone Friday Afternoon - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:34 PM

Newly confirmed US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to speak with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg later in the day, the Pentagon said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Newly confirmed US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to speak with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg later in the day, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"He will speak by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at 3:45 p.

m. [EST]," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Austin, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier on Friday, will also receive operational briefings about China and the middle East, the release added.

