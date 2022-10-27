New US Defense Strategy Says China Remains Most Consequential Strategic Competitor

The 2022 US National Defense Strategy released on Thursday said that China remains the most consequential competitor for the United States in the coming decades

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The 2022 US National Defense Strategy released on Thursday said that China remains the most consequential competitor for the United States in the coming decades.

"The PRC remains our most consequential strategic competitor for the coming decades," the document said.