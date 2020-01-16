UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Destroyer May Be Equipped With Modern Conventionally-Armed Missile - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

New US Destroyer May Be Equipped With Modern Conventionally-Armed Missile - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The USS Zumwalt destroyer may be armed with the Conventional Prompt Strike conventionally-armed missile that is capable of hitting any target on the Earth in 60 minutes, Zumwalt-class destroyer Program Manager Kevin Smith said.

The Conventional Prompt Strike program is aimed at arming ballistic missiles with conventional warheads, bringing the range and speed of a conventional strike close to those of a nuclear strike.

"This [USS Zumwalt] would be the perfect platform for Conventional Prompt Strike," Smith said on Wednesday at the Surface Naval Association Annual Symposium, as quoted by Fox news broadcaster.

According to Smith, the vessel may be armed with Conventional Prompt Strike missiles by 2021.

Zumwalt-class ships are 610 feet long, have a beam of 80.7 feet, displace almost 16,000 tons and are capable of making 30 knots speed, the release noted. The first such vessel, USS Zumwalt, was commissioned on October 15, 2016; the second one, USS Michael Monssor, on January 26, 2019; while the third one, USS Lyndon B. Johnson, is to be commissioned.

Related Topics

Nuclear January May October

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

8 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

10 hours ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.