New US Destroyer May Be Equipped With Modern Conventionally-Armed Missile - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The USS Zumwalt destroyer may be armed with the Conventional Prompt Strike conventionally-armed missile that is capable of hitting any target on the Earth in 60 minutes, Zumwalt-class destroyer Program Manager Kevin Smith said.

The Conventional Prompt Strike program is aimed at arming ballistic missiles with conventional warheads, bringing the range and speed of a conventional strike close to those of a nuclear strike.

"This [USS Zumwalt] would be the perfect platform for Conventional Prompt Strike," Smith said on Wednesday at the Surface Naval Association Annual Symposium, as quoted by Fox news broadcaster.

According to Smith, the vessel may be armed with Conventional Prompt Strike missiles by 2021.

Zumwalt-class ships are 610 feet long, have a beam of 80.7 feet, displace almost 16,000 tons and are capable of making 30 knots speed, the release noted. The first such vessel, USS Zumwalt, was commissioned on October 15, 2016; the second one, USS Michael Monssor, on January 26, 2019; while the third one, USS Lyndon B. Johnson, is to be commissioned.